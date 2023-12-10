Cooper's battling Forest earn point at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON - Nottingham Forest earned a point in a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers as their fans once again showed their support for under-pressure manager Steve Cooper.

A midweek thrashing at Fulham, Forest's fourth consecutive Premier League defeat, has raised questions about Cooper's job, but his side responded well at Molineux.

Forest made a fast start and Harry Toffolo rose to meet a superb delivery by Neco Williams to give them the lead in the 14th minute.

Wolves equalised in the 34th with Matheus Cunha finishing off a flowing move.

But Forest could have taken all three points with Cheikhou Kouyate denied by Wolves keeper Jose Sa and Anthony Elanga thumping an effort against the crossbar.

Forest, whose fans sang Cooper's name throughout the game, are in 16th place with 14 points, five ahead of third-from-bottom Luton Town, while Wolves are 12th on 19 points. REUTERS