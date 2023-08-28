Controversial World Cup kiss exposes Spain’s toxic masculinity

MADRID – For Spain, lifting the Women’s World Cup should have been a moment of celebration.

Instead it laid bare the toxic masculinity that still pervades the euro’s fourth-biggest economy more than 40 years after the end of Franco’s dictatorship – a period when the country went through radical social change that saw it become one of the world’s most progressive nations.

Within hours of that sporting triumph the mood soured across the country, from nationalist Madrid to secessionist Barcelona, as images circulated of the president of the Spanish football federation kissing a player at the awards ceremony.

Nationwide the conversation turned from joy to dismay at how pervasive machismo remains in a country that has aggressively modernized, from legalizing same-sex marriage to the controversial “Only Yes Means Yes” law on rape and other sex crimes.

“There is still a very sexist culture, very much part of the old-style Spanish school, very traditional, very rooted in certain parts of society,” said Cristina Monge, political science professor at the University of Zaragoza, in the heartland of Spain. “One example of this is the football federation.”

Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales was photographed grabbing star forward Jennifer Hermoso, who had missed a penalty during the final match, and cupping her face with both hands in what he called a consensual consolation peck in the “euphoria of the moment.”

Hermoso’s take on the kiss, via a live Instagram feed in the locker room, was quite different: “I didn’t like it.” Later, she issued a statement denying she had consented to it.

Rubiales’s reaction spiralled quickly from initial regret to angry defiance, tapping into the broader culture wars raging across the developed world. In Spain, it highlighted an uncomfortable debate that’s been bubbling under the surface: For some defending the rights of women have gone too far, while others say it hasn’t gone far enough.

In Spain, you see those actions unfold.

Its main paper, Socialist-leaning El Pais, reported that Rubiales would step aside on Aug 25. But in front of an audience of mostly gray-haired men at an emergency assembly of his association, he took a different tack.

They clapped as he decried “fake feminism” and said five times he would not resign. Fifa, football’s governing body, still suspended him. His record was already tinged by scandal, but his behaviour during the match was his undoing.

Social media in Spain was ablaze with memes of Leonardo Di Caprio’s famous “I’m not leaving” scene in the “Wolf of Wall Street” but with the voice-over of Rubiales.

Water cooler talk had also turned to another aspect of Rubiales’s behaviour at the match: how he had grabbed his crotch when the Spain scored its first goal.

That he did it within close proximity of Queen Letizia was precisely the kind of optics that royal-loving conservatives trying to form a government didn’t want.

In fact, it was an unusual week for King Felipe VI. He’s an institutional figure, who much like Charles III in the UK is expected to stand above the fray but also set an example.