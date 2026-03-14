Constantine to coach Rwanda for second spell

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Pakistan v Saudi Arabia - Jinnah Football Stadium, Islamabad, Pakistan - June 6, 2024 Pakistan coach Stephen Constantine, who has been named as Rwanda manager, reacts REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

KIGALI, March 13 - Englishman Stephen Constantine has been named Rwanda manager on a two-year contract, the country’s football federation said.

The 63-year-old previously coached the East African nation's team for eight months in 2014.

Constantine has also been coach of India (two spells), Nepal and Pakistan in Asia and Malawi and Sudan in Africa.

His first game in charge of Rwanda will be against Grenada in Kigali on March 27 and then either Estonia or Kenya three days later in the FIFA Series tournament. REUTERS