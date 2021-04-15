Composed PSG shed chokers tag in style

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain dismissed their reputation as Champions League chokers to reach the semi-finals of Europe's premium club competition for the second year in a row by eliminating holders Bayern Munich 3-3 on away goals on Tuesday.

The French champions, who had lost their composure when it mattered in recent years, have now eliminated the Bavarian treble winners and Barcelona this season, showing ruthless efficiency and proving steady in stormy weather.

While they need to address their home form as shown in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by Bayern, courtesy of Eric Choupo-Moting's goal, Mauricio Pochettino's team can also be clinical, having beaten the German champions 3-2 in the first leg and ultimately avenging last season's 1-0 final loss to the same opponents.

In 2017, PSG lost 6-1 at Barca after winning their last-16 first leg 4-0. They faltered again at the same stage in 2019 in a 3-1 home loss to Manchester United after they had won the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Before last season, the French side had not reached the semi-finals despite the hefty sum spent since the Qatari takeover in 2011.

Long considered European upstarts, it has taken time for PSG to shake off their inferiority complex owing to a lack of pedigree in the competition as compared to other elite clubs. But they have shown they can now go toe-to-toe with any big club.

The hosts rose to the occasion in a nail-biting match on Tuesday, with the attacking trio of Neymar, who twice hit the bar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria always looking dangerous on the break at Parc des Princes.

They were perhaps fortunate to face a Bayern side without top scorer Robert Lewandowski and missing a host of other top players, including Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka, but PSG also had absentees of their own, including captain Marquinhos and Marco Verratti.

Claiming his side managed the absence of key players better, Presnel Kimpembe, who wore the captain's armband, said: "PSG have grown. The club keep growing day by day, year by year. We bounced back (from previous failures). Tonight was war, and we won that war."

While Bayern rued their "lack of final punch" and felt they deserved more, Pochettino will look forward to a second last-four appearance in three years, having taken Tottenham to their first final in 2019.

"We were very focused. It was a really tough match, I'm really happy because the players deserve big credit. To win and qualify for the semi-finals is an amazing moment for us," the Argentinian said.

While PSG have yet to win their maiden Champions League, as far as club president Nasser al-Khelaifi is concerned, that trophy is becoming less elusive every season.

Expressing his confidence that Mbappe and Neymar, whose deals expire in June next year, will soon extend their contracts, the Qatari said: "We're a great team. We have what it takes to win the Champions League but the job is not done yet. Kylian and Neymar now have no excuses to leave."

REUTERS