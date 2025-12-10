Comoros name squad for Africa Cup of Nations

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA Arab Cup - Qatar 2025 - Qualifying - Comoros v Yemen - Grand Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 26, 2025 Comoros' Adel Anzimati celebrates after saving a penalty during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

MORONI, Dec 10 - Comoros will field a squad made up of foreign-based players when they compete at this month's Africa Cup of Nations ‍finals ​in Morocco.

Coach Stefano Cusin on Wednesday unveiled ‍a 26-man squad for the tournament in Morocco including uncapped Amir Zaid and ​Kari ​Yannis who both play for clubs in the fourth tier of French football.

The majority of the squad are drawn from the ‍large Comorian diaspora in France.

Comoros, the smallest country in the 24-team ​field, compete in the opening ⁠game against hosts Morocco on December 21 in Rabat and also face Mali and Zambia in the first round.

They are competing at a second Cup of ​Nations after proving giant killers at the 2021 edition when they knocked Ghana out ‌of the competition and advanced ​to the round of 16.

Seven players return from the squad, including 36-year-old striker El Fardou Ben Nabouhane.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Adel Anzimati (Ararat Yerevan), Ben Salim Boina (Istres), Yannick Pandor (Royal Franc Borains)

Defenders: Akim Abdallah (Guingamp), Said Bakari (Sparta Rotterdam), Ismael Boura (Troyes), Kassim Mdahoma (Aubagne), Idriss Mohamed (Le Puy), Ahmed Soilihi (Toulon), Kenan Toibibou (NK Bravo), Kari Yannis (Frejus ‍Saint-Raphael)

Midfielders: Youssouf Bendjaloud (Sochaux), Yacine Bourhane (Aris Limassol), Rayan Lutin (Amiens), Youssouf Mchangama (Al ​Batin), Iyad Mohamed (Casa Pia), Rayan Mroivili (Villefranche), Remy Vita (Tondela), Youssef Zaydou (Al Fateh)

Forwards: Ali Aboubacar (Royal ​Franc Borains), Ahmed Aymeric (Chateauroux), El Fardou Ben ‌Nabouhane (FK Zemun), Myziane Maolida (Al Kholood), Rafiki Saïd (Standard Liege), Faiz Selemani (Qatar SC), Amir Zaid (Istres). REUTERS