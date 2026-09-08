Como renews Picchi's contract after cancer diagnosis

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Sept 8 - Como have renewed Roberta Picchi's contract until the end of the 2027-28 season after the forward was diagnosed with breast cancer, the Serie A Women club said.

The 34-year-old Italian will be supported by the club's medical team, which will work closely with the specialists overseeing her care.

"Everyone at Como 1907 is alongside Roberta and will give her and her family all the support they need during the months ahead," the club said in a statement on Monday.

"At this time, we ask that Roberta's privacy is respected as she focuses on her treatment and recovery."

Picchi thanked the club in a statement posted on social media.

"Nothing can ever be taken for granted, and I am lucky. It's time to play my match, but I'll be back even more determined," she wrote. REUTERS