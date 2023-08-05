Community Shield may be a curse, but Man City and Arsenal can gain from a victory

To draw conclusions from the Community Shield, English football’s traditional curtain-raiser, can be a fool’s errand. Take last season’s renewal between Manchester City and Liverpool for example, where Jurgen Klopp’s team ran riot, Darwin Nunez announcing himself with a match-winning cameo.

Erling Haaland, with a couple of misses, exhibited himself as a potential dud. How did all that play out by season’s end? The opposite way around, pretty much. Haaland was soon on his way to demolishing goalscoring records while Nunez remains a player with much to prove.