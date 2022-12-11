What does our collective glee at Cristiano Ronaldo’s fall say about us?

Roger Federer is barely three months into his retirement but his aim is unerring as ever. There is no racket in his hand, just a volley of revealing words as he reflects on his tennis career with Trevor Noah on the Daily Show.

In this statistic-obsessed world, that first win, first Grand Slam, first climb to the summit is always drowned out by an interrogation. “The first question is, how long do you want to stay No. 1? When are you going to win the next Grand Slam? What’s your next win? Instead of enjoying it, we have to move on too quickly,” sighs the Swiss.