Comeback kings Villa turn the tables again, this time on Chelsea

LONDON, Dec 27 - The latest comeback win by Aston Villa has highlighted coach Unai Emery's remarkable record of turning around games that has put his side firmly in the Premier League title race.

After Saturday's 2-1 win at Chelsea - their 12th in 13 league matches - Villa have claimed 18 points from losing positions so far this season, more than any other team.

And it's not just this year that the Spaniard has been impacting games with his decision-making: across the last three seasons, Villa have won more points from matches in which they were losing than any other Premier League team, according to data firm Opta.

In the 58th minute on Saturday, with Chelsea 1-0 up and looking in control, Emery gambled on a triple substitution, bringing on Watkins and more attacking firepower in the form of winger Jadon Sancho along with midfielder Amadou Onana.

Five minutes later, Watkins pounced on a through ball by Morgan Rogers to beat Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal.

Buoyed by their equaliser and their change of personnel, Villa looked transformed from the side that was pinned back by their hosts for most of the first hour.

In the 84th minute, Watkins - hoping for a place in the England World Cup squad next summer - met a corner by Youri Tielemans with an angled header that left Sanchez with no chance.

"He's a tactical genius," Watkins said when asked by Sky Sports about Emery's ability to change the momentum of matches.

The coach himself tried to sound a bit less effusive. "It's something, of course, that makes us proud of everything we are doing," Emery said when asked about Villa's ability to turn losing situations into victories.

He sought to play down his side's chances of winning the title, despite their blistering form.

"I am not feeling it," Emery said. "I am feeling we competing very well, and we are now the third in the league with two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal, wow."

But with the season only halfway through, Villa - who struggled badly at the start of the campaign - need to show more consistency, he said.

Villa face league leaders Arsenal in London on Tuesday.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca had to face questions about much less impressive statistics for his young side who have dropped 11 points from winning positions in home Premier League matches this season – four more than any other side.

"We need to understand why when we concede a goal we struggle a bit to manage the game," the Italian told reporters.

He was left to rue Chelsea's failure to build a bigger lead before Villa's fightback.

"By the time they scored the goal I think we should have scored two-three goals," Maresca said. REUTERS