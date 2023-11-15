Colourful Euro 2024 ball to reflect energy of tournament, say organisers

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Organisers Present the Official Match Ball - Maifeld, Berlin, Germany - November 15, 2023 General view of the Euro 2024 match ball 'Fussballliebe' REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Organisers Present the Official Match Ball - Maifeld, Berlin, Germany - November 15, 2023 Former footballer Philipp Lahm poses with the Euro 2024 match ball 'Fussballliebe' during the presentation REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Organisers Present the Official Match Ball - Maifeld, Berlin, Germany - November 15, 2023 General view of a giant replica of the Euro 2024 match ball 'Fussballliebe' REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Organisers Present the Official Match Ball - Maifeld, Berlin, Germany - November 15, 2023 Germany's Manuel Neuer and former footballer Celia Sasic with the Euro 2024 match ball 'Fussballliebe' during the presentation REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Organisers Present the Official Match Ball - Maifeld, Berlin, Germany - November 15, 2023 Sam Handy, Vice president design Adidas football and Germany's Manuel Neuer with the Euro 2024 match ball 'Fussballliebe' during the presentation REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
BERLIN - Organisers of Euro 2024 on Wednesday unveiled the official ball for the continental tournament next year, with its colourful pattern designed to reflect the energy of the event and with built-in technology to assist in VAR decisions.

Tournament director Philipp Lahm, along with others including Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, led the reveal of the Adidas-made "Fussballliebe" (love of football) on the Maifeld, next to Berlin's Olympic stadium, where the final will be played on July 14.

The tournament will start on June 14 and will be held across ten cities in Germany.

Organisers said the design, featuring black wing shapes with colourful edges, curves and dots, was a reflection of the tournament's energy.

Germany is hosting its first major international football tournament since the 2006 World Cup, which at the time had triggered an unprecedented wave of enthusiasm with large fan zones across the country and the event dubbed the "summer fairytale".

Illustrations of each of the stadiums appear on the ball alongside the name of each host city.

The ball also features some built-in technology to track all elements of its the movement and help with VAR decisions. REUTERS

