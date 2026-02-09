Colombia forward Duran joins Zenit on loan from Saudi's Al-Nassr

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 9 - Colombia forward Jhon Duran has joined Russia's Zenit St Petersburg on loan from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on Monday, following the termination of his loan spell with Fenerbahce.

Duran, who has scored three goals in 17 caps, joined Al-Nassr from Premier League side Aston Villa in January 2025 in a deal worth around $80 million, British media reported.

"The Colombian striker joins us on loan from Al-Nassr until the end of the 2025/26 season," Zenit posted on X.

The 22-year-old forward moved to Fenerbahce on loan in the close season from Al-Nassr, despite scoring 12 goals in 18 games for the Saudi side. He scored five goals in 18 games for the Turkish club and won the domestic Super Cup.

Zenit sit second in the Russian league with 39 points, one point behind leaders Krasnodar. REUTERS