Colombia women's team part ways with manager Abadia

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Quarter Final - England v Colombia - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 12, 2023 Colombia coach Nelson Abadia looks dejected after being knocked out of the World Cup REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

Colombia women's team coach Nelson Abadia has left his role, the country's football federation said on Thursday just weeks after the South Americans achieved their best-ever World Cup finish.

Abadia, 67, succeeded Fabian Taborda in 2017 and led Colombia to the quarter-finals at this year's tournament in Australia and New Zealand, where they lost 2-1 to England.

Under Abadia, Colombia finished as Copa America Femenina runners-up last year and won gold at the 2019 Pan American Games.

"The technical director Nelson Abadia and the Colombian Football Federation have terminated their contractual relationship..." the governing body said in a statement.

"In the coming days, the Colombian Football Federation will announce the person who will take over as coach of the Colombia Women's Senior National Team."

Next year, Colombia will compete in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup in February and March as well as the Olympics in Paris. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top