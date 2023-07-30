Colombia strike late to upset Germany 2-1 in Sydney stunner at Women’s World Cup

Colombia's defender Manuela Vanegas (far left) celebrating after scoring her team's late winner during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group H football match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 min ago
Published
5 min ago

SYDNEY – Manuela Vanegas headed in a stoppage-time winner to give Colombia a 2-1 upset victory over Germany just when the twice world champions thought they had saved a point in a thrilling Women’s World Cup clash at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday.

The defender powered the ball home from a corner eight minutes after German striker Alexandra Popp had converted a penalty to cancel out a stunning strike from Colombian teenager Linda Caicedo.

Caicedo, who gave her team a fright by collapsing in training on Thursday, had delighted the massed ranks of her compatriots in the 40,499 crowd by curling the ball into the top corner in the 52nd minute.

The 27th-ranked Colombians now need only a draw against Morocco in their final Group H match to be certain of reaching the last 16, while Germany are still likely to progress if they beat South Korea in their last fixture. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top