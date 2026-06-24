Straitstimes.com header logo

Colombia, DR Congo name unchanged sides for Group K clash

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 23 - Colombia and DR Congo named unchanged sides for Monday's World Cup Group K clash after both teams opened their campaigns with positive results.

• Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo keeps faith with the team that beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in their tournament opener.

• Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas retains his place despite criticism after his mistake led to Uzbekistan's goal.

• Midfielder Gustavo Puerta continues in the starting lineup after impressing and providing an assist in the opening victory.

• Luis Suarez and Luis Diaz again lead Colombia's attack, with captain James Rodriguez playing behind.

• DR Congo also unchanged after earning a surprise 1-1 draw against Portugal in their first World Cup match for 52 years.

Squads:

Colombia: Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Gustavo Puerta, Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma, Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez.

DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku, Ngalayel Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa. REUTERS

See more on

Colombia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.