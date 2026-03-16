Cole named head coach of Serie B side Cesena

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Under 21 International Friendly - England v Portugal - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - March 24, 2025 England coach Ashley Cole on the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

March 15 - Italian second-tier side Cesena have appointed former England defender Ashley Cole as head coach on a contract running until the end of June, the club said on Sunday.

Cole, 45, enjoyed a decorated playing career with Arsenal and Chelsea, winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups while also lifting the Champions League and Europa League with Chelsea. He also played 107 matches for England.

He will take on his first managerial role with the Serie B side, who are currently eighth in the standings.

Cole retired from playing in 2019 after spells with AS Roma, LA Galaxy and Derby County. He moved into coaching, working in Chelsea's youth setup and holding assistant roles with Everton and Birmingham City, as well as with England's national team. REUTERS