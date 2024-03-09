Coe to head Man United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Group A - England v Austria - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 6, 2022 General view as England players huddle before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo
Updated
Mar 09, 2024, 12:46 AM
Published
Mar 09, 2024, 12:46 AM

MANCHESTER, England - Sebastian Coe will chair a Manchester United task force to explore options for a new or regenerated stadium at Old Trafford, the club announced on Friday.

Coe is the former chair of the 2012 London Olympics organising committee and current president of World Athletics. The task force's formation comes on the heels of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a stake in the club.

The Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force will assess the feasibility of building a new stadium that is equipped to handle international games plus provide a modernised home for Manchester United.

The club said it will not move away from Old Trafford, ensuring they remain rooted to their historic home. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top