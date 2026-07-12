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An animated England head coach Thomas Tuchel on the touchline during their World Cup quarter-final against Norway in Miami on July 11, 2026.

(From left) England's Harry Kane, two-goal hero Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers celebrate after they beat Norway 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-finals in Miami on July 11, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

MIAMI – England manager Thomas Tuchel said his team were “lucky” to squeeze past Norway 2-1 after extra time to reach the World Cup semi-finals, but praised “world-class” Jude Bellingham after his two goals dragged the Three Lions to victory.

The furious German was in little mood to celebrate despite England reaching the last four for just the fourth time in history after Bellingham’s double overturned Andreas Schjelderup’s opener.

“We made life very, very difficult for ourselves today,” Tuchel said in an animated on-field interview moments after his team’s win.

“The result is fantastic. The last four is amazing, but I’m not happy with the performance.

“The commitment is there, but it made life very, very difficult for us in the way we played, how we played, sloppy, lots of safety, not fast enough, not enough. We were lucky today.”

Bellingham was less than impressed with his manager’s reaction.

“Whatever. Whatever,” said the Real Madrid midfielder after a gruelling 120 minutes in the searing Miami heat.

“It’s difficult out there. It’s a tough shift. All the players are putting in a tough shift. So my thoughts and appreciation go to the players who put in a good shift out there.”

England will now face Argentina, who beat Switzerland 3-1 after extra time, in Atlanta on July 15 as they attempt to reach the World Cup final for the first time in 60 years.

Tuchel said later he had no doubt over his players’ effort but was adamant that his team would need to improve to progress further in the competition.

“I’m impressed with the shift that they put in, the effort, the belief and to overcome adversity and to dig in and find ways to win is on the absolutely highest level,” the German coach said at the post-match press conference.

“Full credit to the team, we found a way in the last four. This is of course the most important but the analysing head of me and the football coach still thinks that we can and have played better football.”

England were fortunate in two major refereeing decisions.

Bellingham’s first goal was allowed to stand despite Norwegian protests that the ball had struck the TV camera suspended above the pitch in the build-up.

FIFA said there was “no evidence” to support the claims as a chip sensor embedded in the ball – the same technology used to disallow a goal in Croatia’s knockout defeat by Portugal in the last 32 – showed there was no sign of the ball hitting the cable.

Norway also had a second goal disallowed in the second half after a VAR review for a foul by Erling Haaland before a corner had been taken.

“We were lucky. I stand with that,” added Tuchel.

“No one ever denies that you need luck to go far in tournament football. You need moments where you’re lucky, otherwise it’s just not possible

“I see no harm in admitting it. It’s just the way I felt.”

He was more fulsome in his praise for Bellingham, who again rose to the occasion to be a national hero.

After scoring twice in England’s memorable 3-2 win over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in the last 16, Bellingham moved alongside Harry Kane on six goals in six games at this World Cup with his two goals in Miami.

“World-class performance from a world-class player,” said Tuchel. “In big, big moments, crucial moments, he was absolutely top class.” AFP