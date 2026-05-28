Straitstimes.com header logo

Coach Italiano leaves Bologna amid Napoli links

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Bologna - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 19, 2026 Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano reacts REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Bologna - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 19, 2026 Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano reacts REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Google Preferred Source badge

May 28 - Bologna have mutually parted ways with manager Vincenzo Italiano, the club announced on Thursday amid Italian media reports linking him with a move to fellow Serie A side Napoli.

Former Fiorentina coach Italiano had joined Bologna in 2024 and led them to their first Coppa Italia title in 51 years in his debut season. Bologna finished eighth in Serie A this season, and reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

"Italiano has informed the club that he considers his time at Bologna to be over, following two seasons marked by excellent results, regardless of any future career prospects," Bologna said in a statement.

"The club would like to thank Vincenzo for the passion and dedication with which he has carried out his work over the past few years, which will remain in the club's history."

Napoli, who finished second in Serie A, confirmed the departure of manager Antonio Conte earlier this week.

Local media reports have also linked former AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri with a move to Napoli, along with Italiano. REUTERS

See more on

Media

Antonio Conte

Europa League

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.