Coach Aguirre unsatisfied with Mexico's performance despite perfect World Cup start

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MEXICO CITY, June 23 - Despite securing top spot in Group A and guaranteeing home advantage in the World Cup knockout stage, Mexico have not played well at the tournament so far, coach Javier Aguirre said on Tuesday.

"We haven't played well in the matches we've been winning, I am not fully satisfied," the 67-year-old coach conceded, noting defensive mistakes and a lack of consistency.

"When we have been playing well we lose continuity... my focus for tomorrow is to see if we are capable of maintaining 90 minutes in a nearly perfect match."

The co-hosts enter their final group match against the Czech Republic with six points from two games, having beaten South Africa and South Korea without conceding a goal.

In doing so, Mexico fulfilled a crucial logistical goal: avoiding travel and ensuring they remain in front of their supporters in the nation's capital for the knockout stage.

"It was very, very important; it was a primary objective — the first one — to win the group," Aguirre told reporters.

While Mexico are unbeaten and backed by a passionate home crowd, the Czech Republic's desire to advance themselves could make for a complicated evening.

Aguirre may rotate his starting 11 to rest key players, but said the hosts will need to maintain tactical discipline against a tall and physical squad.

"The first thing is not to commit unnecessary fouls," Aguirre said.

The advantage of early qualification has sparked debate in the Mexican media over whether veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa might be handed a starting role as a tribute after featuring in six World Cups.

Aguirre rejected the notion of handing out minutes for sentimental reasons, refusing to confirm his starting lineup.

"I have always said since I returned that whoever is here, is here on their own merit," Aguirre said.

He praised the veteran's current fitness, noting Ochoa is actively competing for the spot and that any decision to play him would be based purely on form. REUTERS