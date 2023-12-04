Clinical Inter cruise past Napoli 3-0 to reclaim top spot

NAPLES, Italy - Inter Milan delivered a clinical performance as they made the most of their opportunities to secure a 3-0 victory at champions Napoli on Sunday, propelling them back to the Serie A summit.

Inter scored against the run of play just before halftime as Hakan Calhanoglu fired a precise low shot from outside the box into the bottom corner of the net for the breakthrough.

In the 61st minute, Napoli's second-half momentum was derailed when Nicolo Barella received a cross in the box and skilfully slalomed past two defenders before placing the ball beyond goalkeeper Alex Meret to double Inter's lead.

Marcus Thurman sealed the points with a goal five minutes from time when he ghosted into the box unmarked to tap home substitute Juan Cuadrado's precise cross for Inter's third.

Inter lead Serie A with 35 points, two points ahead of second-placed Juventus after 14 matches. Napoli are in fifth spot level on 24 points with AS Roma who are fourth. REUTERS

