Classy Newcastle thrash Chelsea 4-1 as James sees red

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea - St James Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 25, 2023 Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson in action with Newcastle United's Lewis Miley and Joelinton Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea - St James Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 25, 2023 Newcastle United's Lewis Miley in action with Chelsea's Benoit Badiashile Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea - St James Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 25, 2023 Newcastle United's Fabian Schar in action with Chelsea's Cole Palmer REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea - St James Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 25, 2023 Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez in action with Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea - St James Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 25, 2023 Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon scores their fourth goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith REUTERS
Updated
55 sec ago
Published
58 sec ago

NEWCASTLE, England - Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak netted on his return from injury, while two quick-fire second-half goals and a late Anthony Gordon strike gave the Magpies a 4-1 Premier League win over 10-man Chelsea at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Isak, who has missed several matches over the last month with a groin injury, opened the scoring in the 13th minute but Raheem Sterling levelled for the Blues 10 minutes later, drilling home a superb free kick from just outside the box.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles put his side ahead again with a header on the hour mark, and a minute later Joelinton robbed fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva on the edge of the penalty area and slotted the ball home to make it 3-1.

Any chance Chelsea had of staging a comeback vanished when Reece James collected his second yellow card in the 73rd minute, and Gordon netted a fourth goal 10 minutes later as Newcastle rose to sixth in the table on 23 points, while Chelsea are 10th on 16 points. REUTERS

