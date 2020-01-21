City will focus on Cup glory: Mendy

LONDON • Benjamin Mendy is adamant Manchester City can still enjoy a successful season despite Liverpool's near-impregnable lead at the top of the Premier League.

With a 16-point gap between the leaders and second place, Pep Guardiola's men are turning their attention towards other trophies that are attainable this season.

Hampered by injuries, City have been unable to match the consistency of their past two title-winning seasons, but Mendy still feels their team "is not finished".

They hold a 3-1 League Cup semi-final first-leg lead against Manchester United, host Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday and are due to play Real Madrid in the last 16 of Champions League - and the France defender has insisted they remain hungry for silverware.

"When you start the league, you try to win, to do your best and you have to say the truth, which is that Liverpool have done very, very well and are a good, strong team - everybody can see that," he said.

"We deal well with it. When another team is doing well, you can't be upset or angry. This is the truth, no one can complain. In our dressing room, we try to focus on us.

"They (the critics) can say what they want, we will just keep focusing on us.

"We won our first title, then won again, and we are still second. We don't have the answer for what has happened, but every player tries to give everything for the team."

Still, with Leicester just three points behind in third, Guardiola would like to put some distance between his side and the Foxes, and ensure Liverpool do not wrap up the league before April.

But today's opponents, Sheffield United, will be another banana skin for City as they play in a similar vein to bogey side Wolves.

They are organised and resilient, and with 22 goals conceded, the seventh-placed Blades have the second-stingiest defence in the top flight behind Liverpool.

Bramall Lane is also a tricky place to visit and manager Chris Wilder yesterday warned Guardiola's men at his pre-match press conference they intend to "kick on" in their bid to qualify for Europe for the first time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

