City to miss Stones and Walker

LONDON • English Premier League leaders Manchester City will be without injured defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones for today's trip to Leeds, with Walker possibly out for the season.

Manager Pep Guardiola told reporters at his pre-match press conference that Stones could also miss next week's Champions League semi-final, second leg at Real Madrid, after limping off in the 4-3 win at the Etihad.

"For tomorrow, he's out and we'll see for Wednesday," said Guardiola, who confirmed the prognosis for Walker, who has not played since hurting his ankle against Atletico Madrid nearly three weeks ago, was worse.

"I don't know right now (if he can return before the end of the term). I'm not worried at all, he's injured, unfortunately for all of us and him especially. I must focus on the rest of the players."

Joao Cancelo has returned from suspension and can slot in at right back but the duo's absence does limit Guardiola's options.

City are a point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the standings but could be behind by the time they play at Elland Road, as their closest rivals play earlier.

Leeds are 16th but are five points clear of the drop zone and unbeaten in their last five matches.

They lost 7-0 at City in December but, since Jesse Marsch's appointment in February, they have stopped leaking so many goals.

"I have a lot of respect," Guardiola said. "We accept the challenge and we know exactly what (we) have to do and we are going to try and do it."

The Catalan also congratulated Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp on signing a new contract keeping him at Anfield until 2026, but said that would have no bearing on whether he would extend his own deal with City.

"Why should it make an impact? Everyone has his situation, if we decide to stay longer it's because together we decided, not because my colleague Jurgen extends his contract or not. I don't see the relation," he said.

"I think it's really good for the Premier League he extends the contract."

Guardiola, who joined City in 2016, added he was focused on the next few weeks and the title battle and had no time for talks about his own future.

"I have the feeling that one year is a long time, so we are six seasons together," he said. "I'm enjoying this part of the season and after, we have time.

"We have an incredible relationship with my club... I am incredibly happy, I cannot visualise a better place. But it's not just about me, it's about many things."

REUTERS

LEEDS V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am