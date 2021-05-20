City need to improve for 'tough' Chelsea final: Pep

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels his team will have to improve heading into next week's Champions League final against Chelsea after they suffered a 3-2 Premier League away defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

The Premier League champions looked to be cruising after grabbing the opener just three minutes in through Ilkay Gundogan. And despite a red card shown to Joao Cancelo in the 10th minute, Phil Foden made it 2-0 three minutes after the break.

But the visitors eased off, allowing Brighton to score three times in the second half via Leandro Trossard, Adam Webster and Dan Burn to the delight of the 7,900 home fans.

City, who are English champions for the third time in four seasons, will lift the league trophy following Sunday's match with Everton.

The loss at the Amex Stadium may be inconsequential in the grander scheme of things but Guardiola wants his side, who have now suffered two upsets in their last three games, to sharpen up before taking on Chelsea.

The Blues have already beaten City in the league and in the FA Cup semi-finals, and the Catalan feels there is little separating both sides in the title clash of Europe's elite club competition on May 29.

"Eleven against 11 against Brighton is tough, 11 against 10 is difficult so we have to improve for the final," he said.

"Unfortunately after 2-0, we conceded a goal so quick and after they push a lot, we were more tired and couldn't keep the ball as much as possible, we could not do it and unfortunately, we lost the game.

"On Sunday, with our people, we're going to lift the Premier League trophy.

"And after we're going to go for the final of the Champions League. I'm concerned because this is the final of the Champions League, because the opponent is so tough."

On the muscle injury suffered by Gundogan in the second half, Guardiola said taking the German midfielder off was a precautionary measure.



Brighton striker Danny Welbeck getting involved in a clash with Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, who receives a red card (above) for his harsh tackle. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"The doctor is quite optimistic," he added.

"The problem is a kick and he was running in the second half with disruption and I didn't want to take a risk."

As for rumours linking Tottenham striker Harry Kane - who is reportedly looking to leave Spurs in the summer over their continued trophy drought - to City, Guardiola refused to address the subject, saying "no comment" before calling for the "next question".

REUTERS