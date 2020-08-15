City hungry but Lyon won't be easy meat in last-8 clash

LISBON • Despite winning every domestic trophy since the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008, the biggest slight on Manchester City has been their lack of European pedigree.

Aside from winning the now-defunct Cup-Winners' Cup in 1970, the English Premier League side have never tasted success on the continent.

Even the injection of funds to become the world's first billion-dollar football club has not helped City shed their underachieving tag in Europe, having only once reached the last four of the Champions League in 2016.

But there may be no better year than this for City to finally stamp their mark as three of the four semi-finalists will be seeking their maiden European Cup.

Admitting they need to win the trophy to truly establish themselves as European powerhouses, defender Kyle Walker told the club website: "If you had asked me two years ago when I signed here (from Tottenham), I would have probably said that the Premier League was the big one for me, having not won it before.

"Now I have collected two of them and a number of others and this (the Champions League) is the one that I want. I can probably speak on behalf of the whole squad and Manchester City as well for what they need to put them onto that next pedestal."

Last Friday, Pep Guardiola's men eliminated 13-time champions Real Madrid 4-2 on aggregate in the last 16 and are firm favourites heading into today's quarter-final clash against Lyon.

Walker, though, has warned his side not to overlook the Ligue 1 team, who are brimming with confidence after knocking out Serie A champions Juventus on away goals.

"Lyon have got good players. Knocking out Juventus speaks volumes. You need to be a very good team, very disciplined to beat Juventus over two legs," he said.

The England international has every reason to be cautious. In the previous competition, they played each other in the group stage and Lyon were unbeaten both times, winning 2-1 at the Etihad and drawing 2-2 at home.

The bulk of that Lyon side is still intact and while their days as France's dominant team have become a distant memory since the 2011 Qatari takeover of Paris Saint-Germain, Rudi Garcia's unheralded team should not be underestimated.

They were seventh when the Ligue 1 season ended with 10 rounds left in late April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means unless Garcia's men can lift their first Champions League title, they will not be playing in Europe next term for the first time since the 1996-97 season, and that hunger to put things right is fuelling them.

Only once have Lyon made it beyond this stage - they lost to Bayern Munich in the 2010 semi-finals, but their French coach feels they are here on merit.

"We wanted to get to the 'Final Eight' in Lisbon and here we are," said Garcia. "We are the outsiders now but that suits us."

Their best player, as was the case two years ago, remains former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay, who has scored six goals in as many appearances in Europe this campaign, and sporting director Juninho Pernambucano believes the team "are ready to do great things".

Beating City would fall into that category, and they have done that before.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

MAN CITY V LYON

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am