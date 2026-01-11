City hail Semenyo’s instant impact after debut against Exeter

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 11 - Manchester City's latest recruit Antoine Semenyo won praise from fellow teammates and support staff after the 26-year-old scored on his debut in Saturday's 10-1 FA Cup victory over Exeter City, matching the team's biggest win in the competition.

Ghanaian winger Semenyo, who has 10 league goals and three assists this season, joined City earlier in the week, after competition from other Premier League rivals.

"Antoine is settling well," Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders, who took charge with Pep Guardiola serving a one-game touchline ban, told reporters.

"He is a humble guy and we have followed him for a long time, but he brings something to the frontline - what we really want and what we need.

"He can attack quick, he wants to chase, he is a guy who doesn't stop. I think you see today that he can adapt quite quickly to our style.

Semenyo slipped a weighted pass to defender Rico Lewis for City’s fifth in the 49th minute, and five minutes later, got himself on the scoresheet with a shot from inside the penalty area.

"Everybody wanted him (Semenyo), there's a reason for that and he's shown that today," Lewis told the club's official website.

"It feels like a seamless transition into the team.

"He's a really good person as well, which is another positive."

Manchester City next face Newcastle United in the first leg of the League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, before a Premier League derby clash against Manchester United on Saturday. REUTERS