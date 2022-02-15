City are better than last season, says Rodri

MANCHESTER • Midfielder Rodri has warned that Manchester City are a better team this season than the one who reached the Champions League final for the first time last term.

Speaking ahead of the Citizens' last-16 clash against Sporting Lisbon, he told the club's website: "We are a much better side now because we have the experience.

"We didn't have that experience in this kind of situation before, most of the players hadn't played a semi-final or a final in the competition.

"Now, we have reached those stages and we know the feeling. Football isn't always about quality... Now, we have the experience, I think we are more complete as a team."

There is added spice for City's Portuguese trio of Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva, who came through the youth ranks of Sporting's local rivals Benfica.

Cancelo had plenty of praise for Sporting coach Ruben Amorim, his former teammate at Benfica. The 37-year-old is emerging as one of the brightest young coaches on the continent, having won five trophies in his fledgling career.

Said Cancelo: "I was surprised, I never imagined Ruben becoming a manager but I really like the way he goes, his interviews and the way his teams play...

"A young team, a real desire to win. Sporting have won trophies they haven't won for years. Credit to the players and to Ruben. He was a very good player and is an excellent coach."

City manager Pep Guardiola agreed, saying: "What I saw from Sporting, togetherness, relation between manager and team and this is the most important thing.

"Physical team, incredible runners in behind. They were champions last season after many years, beating Porto and Benfica because they are a good team.

"(They were second in the group stage) against Ajax and Dortmund, who are a good Champions League team. They beat them (Dortmund) because they are good... I was really impressed."

City will be without Kyle Walker due to suspension, while Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish are injury doubts.

The Portuguese champions will hope that attacker Pedro Goncalves, who has 13 goals and nine assists, recovers from a muscle issue to start. Marcus Edwards, their new signing from Vitoria Guimaraes and formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, will hope to feature on his return to England.

SPORTING LISBON V MAN CITY

StarHub Ch 215, tomorrow, 3.55am