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Cisse named Angola coach 24 hours after leaving Libya role

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Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Senegal v Ivory Coast - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast - January 29, 2024 Senegal coach Aliou Cisse REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Senegal v Ivory Coast - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast - January 29, 2024 Senegal coach Aliou Cisse REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

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April 9 - Aliou Cisse has been named coach of the Angola national team, the country's football federation (FAF) announced on Thursday, 24 hours after the Senegalese left his post in Libya.

The 50-year-old coach, who led Senegal to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title in 2022, ended his short stint with the Libya national team on Wednesday, after taking charge in March 2025.

"Welcome Aliou Cisse, head coach of Angola national team," the FAF said on Facebook.

Angola, who failed to reach this year's World Cup, will start their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign in September. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.