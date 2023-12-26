Chris Wood hat-trick inspires Nottingham Forest to EPL win at Newcastle United

LONDON – Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood scored a superb hat-trick against his former club Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Dec 26 to give his struggling side a much-needed 3-1 victory in the English Premier League.

The Kiwi journeyman, one of the casualties as the cashed-up Magpies set their sights on the upper echelons of English football, refused to rub it in, though.

The 32-year-old told the BBC: “I don’t mind where I score! It is nice coming back to Newcastle, I really enjoyed my time here, it is a great bunch of lads and staff...

“We played well today, the boys were on fire. It was nice. I’m just happy to stick them away. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Morgan Gibbs-White said of his 1.91m teammate: “It’s about building our own identity with how we want to play. We showed that today and credit the big man. He scored three brilliant goals today.”

Forest’s first win under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo lifted them to 16th in the table on 17 points, five above the relegation zone, while Newcastle’s fourth defeat in their last five league games left them seventh on 29 points.

It was another dull, disjointed performance from a Magpies side who had conceded just four goals at home this season, only to allow a striker deemed surplus to requirements to score thrice in one game.

Said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe: “It was a difficult afternoon. We didn’t deal with the transitions very well.

“In that first half we could have made it 2-0 but we were made to pay for it... I don’t think there’s one reason. I think it’s a whole combination of things as to why we’ve not been at our best.”

Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier, 33, suggested European football could have played a part, telling Amazon Prime: “We have been playing two games a week, week after week and some players aren’t used to that. My standards have dropped.

“I’m old enough to speak about myself and my standards have been nowhere near. I’ve faced enough setbacks in my career to know I can bounce back.”

Newcastle took the lead in the 23rd minute when Alexander Isak won a penalty as he tried to spin away from Forest fullback Ola Aina, and the Swedish striker stepped up to stroke home the spot kick low to left of goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Wood, who was loaned to Forest by Newcastle in January before being signed permanently, brought his side level just before the break with a tap-in from Anthony Elanga’s centre.

Wood put them ahead in the 53rd minute with a brilliant solo effort from another counter-attack, dinking the ball past Martin Dubravka with his left foot after a clever run.

Newcastle enjoyed plenty of possession but, once again, their attack struggled to gel.

New Zealand international Wood completed his hat-trick on the hour mark with another well-taken goal on the counter, rounding Dubravka and coolly slotting home to secure a well-deserved win.

His goal celebrations were muted, but he could not hide his delight as he took the applause of the Forest fans at the final whistle.

