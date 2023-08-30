Chinese soccer official under investigation for suspected law violation - watchdog

Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

BEIJING - Senior Chinese soccer official and chairman of the Chinese Super League, Liu Jun, is under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, China's local anti-graft watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top