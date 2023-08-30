Chinese soccer official under investigation for suspected law violation - watchdog

BEIJING - Senior Chinese soccer official and chairman of the Chinese Super League, Liu Jun, is under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, China's local anti-graft watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday. REUTERS
