China state broadcaster secures World Cup broadcasting rights, local media says

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BEIJING, May 15 - China Media Group (CMG), the parent of China’s national broadcaster, has secured a World Cup broadcast deal, local media reported on Friday, less than a month before the tournament kicks off.

The Yangtse Evening Post, a Nanjing-based publication, reported the agreement but did not disclose its value or whether it covers the 2026 and 2030 tournaments.

For previous World Cups, including in 2018 and 2022, state broadcaster CCTV secured rights well in advance, rolling out promotional content and sponsor-led advertising weeks before kickoff.

CCTV, which has extensive reach across television and digital platforms, did not respond to a request for comment.

FIFA earlier this month said it had concluded broadcast agreements in more than 175 territories worldwide, while negotiations in China and India were ongoing.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom visited Beijing this week, where he met with Chinese Football Association head Song Kai, fuelling speculation that talks between CMG and FIFA were nearing resolution.

CCTV has asked China Mobile’s streaming platform Migu to sign a distribution deal for the 2026 World Cup, a source familiar with the matter said.

The source was unaware of the price or the terms of the agreement between CCTV and FIFA. Migu couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

In 2018, CCTV sublicensed World Cup streaming rights to Migu and Alibaba's Youku, marking the first time it shared live digital rights with online platforms. For the 2022 tournament in Qatar, CMG extended distribution to Migu, Douyin and several regional TV stations. REUTERS