Straitstimes.com header logo

China beat Taiwan 2-0 to reach Women's Asian Cup semi-finals

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

March 14 - China stayed in the hunt for a 10th Women's Asian Cup title with a 2-0 win over Taiwan after extra time in Perth on Saturday, booking a semi-final match-up against Australia.

The defending champions thought they had gone ahead in the 39th minute but Wang Shuang's effort was ruled out by the VAR.

With the teams tied 0-0 after 90 minutes, China finally got the breakthrough four minutes into extra time through Shao Ziqin.

China had a golden opportunity to add to their lead 10 minutes later but Wurigumula's penalty was saved. They got their second thanks to an own goal from Taiwan's Chen Ying-hui four minutes later.

With the win, China booked a spot at next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil, while Taiwan will compete with the other losing quarter-finalists for two more places in playoffs on the Gold Coast next week. REUTERS

See more on

China

World Cup

Taiwan

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.