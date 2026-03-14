China beat Taiwan 2-0 to reach Women's Asian Cup semi-finals

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March 14 - China stayed in the hunt for a 10th Women's Asian Cup title with a 2-0 win over Taiwan after extra time in Perth on Saturday, booking a semi-final match-up against Australia.

The defending champions thought they had gone ahead in the 39th minute but Wang Shuang's effort was ruled out by the VAR.

With the teams tied 0-0 after 90 minutes, China finally got the breakthrough four minutes into extra time through Shao Ziqin.

China had a golden opportunity to add to their lead 10 minutes later but Wurigumula's penalty was saved. They got their second thanks to an own goal from Taiwan's Chen Ying-hui four minutes later.

With the win, China booked a spot at next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil, while Taiwan will compete with the other losing quarter-finalists for two more places in playoffs on the Gold Coast next week. REUTERS