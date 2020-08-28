Chilwell's arrival signals Blues' summer of intent

LONDON • Chelsea are set to smash their transfer spending record for a single window as Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva are expected to follow Ben Chilwell in arriving at Stamford Bridge.

England left-back Chilwell became Chelsea's third high-profile signing of the summer on Wednesday, leaving Leicester City for a fee reported to be around £50 million (S$90 million).

His five-year deal - reportedly worth £190,000 a week, three times his wages at Leicester - makes him the second-most expensive English full-back behind Kyle Walker, who joined Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur for £53 million in 2017.

"I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club," the 23-year-old Chilwell, who has 11 England caps, said on the club's website.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season."

Chelsea's summer spending has gone past £134 million after the earlier arrivals of Hakim Ziyech, 27, and Timo Werner, 24, from Ajax and RB Leipzig respectively.

Silva is set to be next, with the Brazil international due to undergo a medical test in Milan yesterday, reported Sky Sports. The free agent and Chilwell are tasked with bolstering a defence which conceded 54 Premier League goals last season - the most among clubs in the top half of the table.

Silva, who will turn 36 next month, will join on a 12-month contract, with an option to stay for a further season. A starter in the Champions League final defeat by Bayern Munich, he said farewell to Paris Saint-Germain fans on social media on Wednesday.

"Today a cycle ends, after eight years with the PSG team I would like to thank my teammates, the whole technical team and management, the fans, my family, God and friends, for all these happy moments we experienced in the city of light," said the seven-time Ligue One winner.

Chelsea have also reportedly agreed a fee of up to £90 million for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Havertz, 21, with a deal expected to be completed this weekend.

The Blues spent a then club-record £200 million in the summer of 2017 that was exceeded by their 2017-18 total of £234 million.

Lampard's splurge will mean that the Chelsea great will be under more pressure to deliver in his second season in charge. He led them to a top-four finish last season.

But their preparations for the new campaign - starting against Brighton on Sept 14 - have been thrown into disarray after several players tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of pre-season training.

According to reports, at least eight players are in quarantine, with Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Jorginho, Christian Pulisic, Ross Barkley and Fikayo Tomori among the first-team players affected.

Players with the disease have to self-isolate for 10 days and return a negative test before they can take part in training.

