Chile manager Berizzo resigns, Cordova named interim head coach

Chile head coach Eduardo Berizzo resigned on Thursday after a goalless draw with Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier in Santigao.

The former Sevilla manager announced his decision to leave to reporters after the match, as Chile sit eighth in the South American qualifying standings with five points from five matches, trailing sixth-placed Ecuador on goal difference.

The top six teams get direct World Cup berths from the 18-round qualifying league, while the seventh-placed team goes to an inter-confederation playoff.

The Chilean federation on Friday named youth team head coach Nicolas Cordova as interim head coach ahead of Chile's visit to Ecuador on Tuesday. REUTERS