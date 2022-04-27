Chiellini to retire from Italy in June

ROME • Giorgio Chiellini will bring down the curtain on his international career this summer after Italy face Argentina in the so-called "Finalissima" at Wembley, the site of his greatest career triumph.

The 37-year-old was one of the key figures of the Azzurri's Euro 2020 win, captaining his country last summer to a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over England at the same venue where he will lead out his countrymen for the last time on June 1.

The "Finalissima" is a new concept which pits the European and South American champions against each other in a one-off encounter.

"I'll say goodbye to the national team at Wembley, where I reached the highest point of my career by winning the Euro," he told streaming service DAZN after Juventus' 2-1 Serie A victory at Sassuolo on Monday night.

"I'd like to say goodbye to the Azzurri with a nice memory. It will definitely be my last game for Italy."

Chiellini was hoping to take part in one more World Cup before saying "ciao" to the fans, but Italy missed out on this year's tournament in Qatar, hastening the veteran centre-back's departure from the international game.

He has had a mixed Italy career, reaching the Euro 2012 final - where Italy were outclassed by Spain 4-0 - but had a difficult time at World Cup Finals.

Italy exited in the group stage both in 2010 - when they were the defending champions - and 2014 before slumping to a historic play-off defeat by Sweden in 2017, which cost them a place in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Chiellini also suffered the ignominy of being bitten by Luis Suarez as Italy exited behind Uruguay and Costa Rica at Brazil 2014.

Roberto Mancini's side have to wait until at least 2026 to take part in football's global showpiece after being knocked out of this year's edition by North Macedonia, again in the play-offs, last month.

With 116 appearances for the national team, Chiellini is joint-fifth in the all-time Italy charts alongside Andrea Pirlo, with only Daniele de Rossi, Paolo Maldini, Fabio Cannavaro and Gianluigi Buffon ahead of him.

He will decide at the end of the domestic season whether to retire from football altogether.

"My love affair with Juventus is not ending, it will never end," he added.

"From now to the end of the season, I do have to evaluate everything... Let's reach fourth place first and win the Coppa Italia, then we'll sit down with my two families - at home and Juventus - to figure out what is best for everyone."

