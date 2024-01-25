Chicharito returns to boyhood club Chivas

Former Manchester United striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has returned to his boyhood club Chivas Guadalajara, the Liga MX side said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old, who spent the past three years at the Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy, signed on a free transfer after leaving the MLS outfit in November.

The striker went through Chivas' youth ranks when he started his career, played for their first team from 2006-2010 before making a switch to Europe when he signed with Manchester United.

Chicharito helped United to two Premier League titles in 2010-11 and 2012-13 and featured in their 2010-11 Champions League campaign when they finished runners-up.

He went on to play for Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevilla. He is the top scorer of the Mexican national team with 52 goals. REUTERS