Chernihiv win Ukrainian Cup semi without a single shot on opponents' goal

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April 23 - Second-tier side FC Chernihiv reached the final of the Ukrainian Cup despite not having a single shot towards their opponents' goal, as they beat Metalist 1925 in penalties after Wednesday's semi-final ended goalless.

Chernihiv were down to 10 men after defender Pavlo Shushko was sent off just five minutes in. Metalist, who had 31 shots including 13 on target, found the net once but the strike was disallowed due to offside.

Keeper Maksym Tatarenko then led Chernihiv to a 6-5 win in the penalty shootout, getting the club to the Ukrainian Cup final for the first time.

Chernihiv had also beaten Mariupol in penalties after their quarter-final clash ended goalless.

They lost a shootout to Kryvbas in the second round, but the Ukrainian FA overturned the result to a 3-0 win for Chernihiv over Kryvbas fielding more than seven foreign players at the same time, breaching a tournament rule.

Chernihiv will face 13-time champions Dynamo Kyiv in the final on May 20. REUTERS