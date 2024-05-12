Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson score late goals in 3-2 win over Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England - Late goals from Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson lifted Chelsea to a 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest, who edged within a whisker of securing their Premier League survival on May 11 without being able to pop the champagne corks.

Mykhailo Mudryk also scored for Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea, who are seventh in the table with two games remaining, fuelling their hopes in the race for a European spot next season.

With a game remaining at already relegated Burnley, Forest are 17th and three points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town, but with a vastly-superior goal difference should ensure their top flight status.

"You never know in football," Forest midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi told Premier League Productions. "There's one game left, but hopefully we're safe now and we can focus on Burnley next weekend."

Chelsea, who have won their last three Premier League games after an inconsistent campaign, head to Brighton and Hove Albion on May 15 then host Bournemouth to close the season on May 19.

"The best thing is the way that we always believe until the end, football is about fighting," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

"It was important for the team to finish the season strong, with the hope to start next season really well.

"If we are honest we were punished in our first 10 games," he added.

"Our performance was good but we were not clinical and we wasted big chances... in the last 24 games we are in the top four or five."