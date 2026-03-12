Chelsea’s Pedro Neto faces UEFA punishment for pushing ball boy

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Pedro Neto checking on ball boy after pushing him during Chelsea's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain. Neto is facing disciplinary action over the incident for unsporting behaviour.

PARIS - Pedro Neto is set to be punished by UEFA for pushing a ball boy during his team’s 5-2 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League after European football’s governing body announced on March 12 it had opened disciplinary proceedings.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been instigated against... Pedro Neto for unsporting behaviour,” a UEFA statement said.

“UEFA’s disciplinary bodies will take a decision on this case in due course.”

Neto knocked over the ball boy as he ran over to grab the ball late in the last 16 first leg on March 11, with Chelsea trailing 4-2 at the time.

The incident led to a mass altercation involving players from both teams, and Neto later apologised and gave the ball boy his shirt.

“We were losing and in the emotion of the game I wanted to get the ball fast and I gave him a little push,” Neto told broadcaster TNT Sports.

“I’m not like this. It was in the heat of the moment and I want to apologise. I gave him my shirt. I’m really sorry about it – I feel I have to apologise to him.”

Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior added: “If there was anything from our side that was wrong or out of order, I apologise on behalf of the club.”

Neto, who has scored 10 goals in 42 games in all competitions for Chelsea this season, could face a suspension for the March 17 second leg. AFP