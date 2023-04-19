Chelsea's limp Champions League exit completes season from hell

LONDON – As Chelsea owner Toddy Boehly surveyed the wreckage of his club’s season from hell after their Champions League exit on Tuesday, he might have pondered just how long it will be before they feature in the competition again.

The Blues are left with nothing but pride to play for in the final weeks of a disastrous campaign after Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory in the second leg of the quarter-finals at Stamford Bridge completed a 4-0 aggregate success for the holders.

Appropriately, the troubled Premier League side once again paid the price for a lack of cutting edge as they wasted a host of chances before succumbing to a pair of clinical Real moves finished by Rodrygo.

Since Boehly bought Chelsea in 2022, the west London club have suffered one self-inflicted wound after another.

They are languishing in 11th in the Premier League, will finish without a trophy and are unlikely to even qualify for the Europa Conference League.

In a sign of the turmoil enveloping the Blues, former striker Didier Drogba ripped into Boehly ahead of the Real game.

“I don’t recognise my club. It’s no longer the same club. There is a new owner and a new vision. A dressing room of over 30 players is difficult for a manager,” he said.

The question is how much lower can Chelsea sink after suffering four successive defeats since Frank Lampard returned as manager until the end of the season following Graham Potter’s sacking.

“Chelsea have had huge success for 20 years, winning the Premier League, qualifying for the Champions League year after year. Maybe this is the year where we aren’t quite where we want to be,” Lampard admitted.

“Manchester United and Arsenal have spent time out of the Champions League. Maybe some clubs are more stable than we are at the minute in terms of the squad. But we can set the building blocks now for where we want to get to.

“This club is going to be back. I think the fans appreciated the performance today and we have to latch onto that and go again next year.”

Boehly’s chaotic influence has turned Chelsea into a laughing stock less than 12 months into his reign.

The team that lifted the Champions League trophy under Thomas Tuchel just two years ago is already being broken up.

Of the 11 that started Chelsea’s 1-0 win against Manchester City in the final in May 2021, only four were in Lampard’s line-up to face Real on Tuesday.

Despite his success, Tuchel was surprisingly dismissed amid reports of rows with Boehly over transfer policy.