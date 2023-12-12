Chelsea's James faces another long spell out with hamstring injury

LONDON - Chelsea's England defender Reece James suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Everton, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday, with media reports saying the right back could be out of action for the next three months.

The 24-year-old James lasted only 27 minutes at Goodison Park and had a medical assessment following the game, with scan results confirming a hamstring injury, Chelsea said.

"Reece will now begin his rehabilitation programme at Cobham (training ground)," the club added in a statement.

This is the second hamstring problem in the last four months for the Chelsea captain who only returned to action in late October after getting injured in their league game against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Aug. 13.

Chelsea, who are 12th in the standings on 19 points from 16 games, next host bottom side Sheffield United on Saturday. REUTERS

