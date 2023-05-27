Chelsea’s Frank Lampard hoping to bid farewell on a high

LONDON – Although Frank Lampard was unable to turn around Chelsea’s fortunes in a dismal campaign, he expressed hopes of ending his second stint in charge on a positive note in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

The interim boss was appointed on a short-term deal in April but failed to stop the rot at the Blues, who are languishing in 12th place in the standings.

The team have lost eight of their 10 matches under Lampard and will end this season without silverware despite their new American owners’ huge spending on new players.

Sunday’s home game against fourth-placed Newcastle could be his last at Stamford Bridge, where he was adored by Chelsea fans as the heart and soul of the club’s midfield during a trophy-laden 13 years as a player – before a less successful first spell as manager from 2019-2021.

“I don’t want this to sound corny but I don’t feel like it is a goodbye. I appreciate it, it will be the end of season and end of my time back but normally when you leave a club you don’t have a hurrah as a manager,” Lampard said.

“You are in one day out the next and that’s fine... I’m quite calm about it and not too nostalgic about it but certainly do appreciate the fans’ support on Sunday.

“More than anything I would love to give them a performance to take away for the summer and feel a bit more positive about for sure.”

British media have reported that Chelsea have reached an agreement to appoint former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager from next season.

Asked if his successor would be coming into the toughest job a Chelsea manager has faced in the last 20 years, Lampard said: “It remains to be seen, I can’t jump into the future.

“I think it is a fantastic job because it is the Chelsea job... I enjoyed the process and I wish the new manager well. I don’t know, it’s his problem I guess.“

On the other side, an elated Eddie Howe said that his Newcastle side will have to learn to cope with soaring expectations among the success-starved fanbase next season.

The Magpies secured a return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence when Monday’s 0-0 draw with Leicester guaranteed a top-four finish in the Premier League.

“I think we have massively over-achieved this year for where we were at the start of the season and to keep over-achieving is going to be our biggest challenge,” said Howe.

Newcastle have already spent more than £250 million (S$417.7 million) since the club’s Saudi-backed owners took charge in October 2021.

Now they have qualified for the Champions League, they will be attractive to a better calibre of player than Howe might have anticipated when he started planning for next season.

Asked if his wish list would include “marquee” signings, he said: “For me, it’s more about the role they can fulfil in the team – (if they are) a marquee signing, then great.” REUTERS, AFP