Chelsea want to end 2025 in the best way after recent dip, Maresca says

Dec 29 - Chelsea are determined to end the year well after dropping points in their last two Premier League matches, manager Enzo Maresca said ahead of the home game against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Fifth-placed Chelsea squandered a lead as they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa on Saturday and are 13 points behind leaders Arsenal.

"It's become very important to finish the year in the best way. For sure it will be another tough game, because they are all the same. But we need to win games as soon as possible," Maresca told reporters on Monday.

The manager, who led Chelsea to victory in the Club World Cup this year, said he was happy with his team's performance in the first half, when they dominated possession and did not allow Villa a shot on target.

"We need to be confident and we need to think that hopefully we can go close again to the ones ahead of us," Maresca said.

Third-placed Villa fought back in the second half, with Ollie Watkins scoring twice to complete their 11th straight win in all competitions.

"I don't think it's random when something continuously happens. We need to understand why no matter if we're winning, drawing or losing, (if) we concede a goal, we lose the control a little bit. So we need to understand the reason why," Maresca added. REUTERS