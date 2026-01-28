Straitstimes.com header logo

Chelsea urge vigilance after two fans injured ahead of Napoli match

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Conference League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Chelsea v FC Copenhagen - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 13, 2025 General view of a corner flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

Soccer Football - Conference League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Chelsea v FC Copenhagen - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 13, 2025 General view of a corner flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

Jan 28 - Chelsea urged travelling fans attending Wednesday's Champions League fixture in Naples to remain cautious after two supporters required hospital treatment.

The Premier League club did not provide details about the incident or how the injuries occurred.

"Two fans are being treated in hospital, having sustained non-life-threatening injuries," Chelsea said in a statement.

"The club would like to remind all supporters to exercise extreme caution whilst in the city and take note of the advice shared ahead of this fixture."

Earlier this month, the club issued a travel advisory warning fans against wearing anything that identifies them as supporters or moving visibly in the city as Chelsea fans.

Chelsea currently sit eighth in the Champions League standings, eight points behind leaders Arsenal, while Napoli are placed 25th in the table. REUTERS

See more on

Chelsea

Champions League

Arsenal

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.