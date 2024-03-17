Chelsea survive scare before beating Leicester City 4-2 in FA Cup quarter-finals

LONDON – Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged fans to back his team, especially the under-fire Raheem Sterling, as his side needed two late goals before beating Leicester City 4-2 in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 17.

Carney Chukwuemeka rescued the Blues with a stoppage-time strike that inspired the home win over the 10-man Foxes, and by doing so saved Chelsea from the embarrassment of being forced into extra time.

Noni Madueke added the team’s fourth goal to ensure that the angry fans who booed both Pochettino and Sterling during the game were silenced, at least for now.

“That is football, that is the beauty of the FA Cup. First of all we really deserved to qualify for the semi-final,” said the Chelsea boss on BBC, before launching a staunch defence of Sterling.

“We need to support him, he’s an amazing player. He was a little bit unlucky with some actions where he should have scored. But we are a team and we need to be there for everyone.

“Fans are entitled to show their emotion. For us we try to emphasise with our fans who want the best for our team and players. But we are in a project. We need support and to really believe. We are trying to build something.”

As for the fans who booed him, Pochettino added: “I know really well how to manage. What the fans want is to go to Wembley and that we achieved. They need to trust me to manage. We need to respect their opinion as much as they need to respect my decision.”

For the sixth time in the last eight years, the Blues have advanced to the last four in the FA Cup.

But this was hardly a triumphant afternoon for Pochettino, whose inconsistent team blew the two-goal half-time lead given to them by Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer.

In between those strikes, Sterling missed a penalty and Axel Disasi gave Championship side Leicester hope with a farcical own goal early in the second half.

When Stephy Mavididi scored an eye-catching equaliser, Chelsea were in turmoil once again as the hapless Sterling earned the wrath of the home support.

But Leicester’s Callum Doyle was then sent off for a professional foul on Nicolas Jackson, setting the stage for the Blues’ late revival.

Chelsea have failed to win a single domestic trophy since their most recent FA Cup triumph six years ago, and it remains to be seen if they can go all the way.

The Blues are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League and former Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton boss Pochettino is yet to win silverware in England.

Under mounting pressure amid a troubled first season in charge, he revealed last week that some of Chelsea’s young players endured a sleepless night before their League Cup final defeat against Liverpool in February.

Making amends by winning the FA Cup would buy Pochettino some much-needed breathing space.

Match-winner Chukwuemeka, meanwhile, enjoyed his goal which was assisted by Cole Palmer.

“I have to thank my boy Cole for the one-two,” he said.

“Before the game he said he’d assist me if I come on, so fair play to him. His IQ is amazing, he knows the game – as soon as I played it to him and made the run I knew he’d find me no matter what.

“It’s a big win. We’ve set ourselves a target to win a trophy this season and we have to keep going.”

According to the BBC, Palmer has both scored and assisted in six different games for Chelsea in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League player.

“I just try and help the team as much as possible – in tough moments and good moments. That’s what I’m there to do, that’s what I try to do,” he said.

Leicester manager Enzo Maresca had praise for his players despite the loss.

“We don’t like to lose games, but the effort and performance was very good,” he said on the BBC.

“We scored twice but then the red card completely changed the dynamic. Overall the team was playing good. We didn’t lose our identity. And it is probably best to not have extra time and injuries, because for us the main target is the Championship.” AFP