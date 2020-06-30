Chelsea starlets given wake-up call

LONDON • For a manager who has constantly put his trust in youth, Frank Lampard was also not afraid to show his ruthless side as he hauled off three of his brightest young players at half-time in the 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City on Sunday.

The Chelsea boss was clearly unhappy with what he witnessed in the opening 45 minutes and admitted he could have substituted seven or eight of his players at the interval.

As it was, Mason Mount, 21, Billy Gilmour, 19, and Reece James, 20, made way for the vastly more experienced trio of Ross Barkley, 26, Mateo Kovacic, 26, and captain Cesar Azpilicueta, 30, and the difference was clear.

Barkley struck the only goal in the 63rd minute, ghosting onto Willian's cross to steer a shot home.

Chelsea record scorer Lampard's trust in his young players has been an impressive part of his first season since returning as manager at Stamford Bridge, but he knows he has to hand out some tough love when required, as he did at the King Power Stadium.

"We haven't played that badly since I've been back. We were fortunate at half-time that it was 0-0, we were fortunate they didn't take those chances," he said.

Notably, there was a moment when Gilmour gifted possession to Youri Tielemans, who forced Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero to turn his drive away for a corner.

"The first rules of football are urgency and sprinting back, and if you don't do that, you can't compete," Lampard added.

"Our game needs to be brighter. In the second half there were glimpses of it, but we can't turn up like that again. We got lucky today."

He also said that his young players would "take it on the chin".

"It is a learning experience. I could have taken more off, or other players off," said the former midfielder, who was allowed to make five substitutions in regulation.

"It was one of those games where I had to do something. All the subs, in their own way, livened up the performance."

FA CUP SEMI-FINALS

JULY 18/19 Manchester United v Chelsea Arsenal v Man City Both ties at Wembley

Chelsea, looking to win the first trophy of Lampard's reign, have won all three of their games since the restart of the season. Two victories came in the Premier League to cement themselves in the top four, and the Blues can now look ahead to an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

United beat Norwich 2-1 in extra time at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Chelsea's quarter-final success could be a good omen. They defeated Leicester at the same stage en route to winning the competition for the eighth and most recent time in 2018.

Manchester City are also through to the last four after a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday and manager Pep Guardiola has insisted his side are focused on winning two more trophies.

City, who have won the League Cup, are also still in the hunt for the Champions League title. They hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid from the away leg of their last-16 clash in February before the competition was suspended because of Covid-19.

Europe's elite club competition will be completed with an eight-team mini-tournament held in Lisbon in August. The FA Cup semi-finals will be held on July 18-19 and the final is scheduled for Aug 1.

"We have two competitions we can win," Guardiola told reporters. "It will be good to arrive against Real Madrid in the best condition. To win this (FA Cup) title would be the best way to prepare for Madrid."

Kevin de Bruyne's first-half penalty and a superb strike by Raheem Sterling after the break earned the holders a comfortable win at St James' Park.

Guardiola's men will now face Mikel Arteta's Gunners, who won 2-1 at Sheffield United. All four of this year's FA Cup quarter-finals, played behind closed doors, were won by the away team - the first time that has happened since 1987.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE