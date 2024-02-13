Chelsea snatch last-gasp 3-1 win at Palace

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - February 12, 2024 Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton in action with Chelsea's Malo Gusto, Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - February 12, 2024 Chelsea's Conor Gallagher scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - February 12, 2024 Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - February 12, 2024 Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - February 12, 2024 Chelsea's Conor Gallagher scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
52 sec ago

LONDON - Chelsea came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 thanks to added time goals from Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Gallagher put the visitors 2-1 up with his second goal of the match before Fernandez sealed the win as Chelsea rallied to secure the points that took them up to 10th in the standings.

It was a tale of two halves for the Blues who went into the break a goal down after a superb Jefferson Lerma strike before Gallagher fired home to equalise in the 47th minute.

Monday's result was Chelsea's 13th consecutive win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, a club record. REUTERS

