Chelsea sink Burnley 2-0 to close gap on leaders Arsenal

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring the second goal in the 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley.

– Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was pleased with a “tough” win as his team stepped up their Premier League title challenge with a gritty 2-0 away victory against struggling Burnley on Saturday.

Pedro Neto put the Blues ahead just before the interval at Turf Moor and Enzo Fernandez netted in the closing stages.

Enzo Maresca’s side climb to second place – before third-place Manchester City took on Newcastle United – and sit three points behind leaders Arsenal, who host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

“I didn’t like this kind of win, because it’s tough. It’s tough after the international break, 12:30, Burnley away, it’s always a tough game. But the way we competed I am very happy,” said the Chelsea boss on TNT Sports.

“To come here and not concede is very difficult. It’s normal to concede something. But overall they only had one real chance. During the game they didn’t have any big chances and during the game we had loads of chances.

“We are confident. We are doing well. Today, we could have done many things better, no doubt, but in the end, it was important to win the game. We are confident.”

The Blues have won eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions, making it a memorable 50th Premier League game in charge for Maresca.

It was the ideal warm-up for Chelsea ahead of a crucial week featuring home games against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday and Arsenal in the Premier League on November 30.

The Blues would drop back down to third place if City avoid defeat against Newcastle later on Saturday, but regardless of that match which kicked off after press time, their hard-fought victory in freezing Lancashire added to their title momentum.

Fourth-bottom Burnley have now lost five of their last seven league matches.

Chelsea were without Cole Palmer after the England forward extended his prolonged injury absence by fracturing his toe after stubbing it into a door. He had been set to resume training this week after two months out with a groin problem.

Adding to Maresca’s issues, fatigued Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo was left on the bench after arriving back from international duty on Thursday.

Maresca had also complained about Chelsea being given the early Saturday kick-off again.

But according to Opta statistics, the Blues have won their last eight Premier League games kicking on at 12.30pm on a Saturday, with only City (nine) enjoying a longer run of such successive victories.

Maresca’s mood wasn’t improved in the fifth minute when Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez accidently booted the ball into Fernandez’s head, a miscue that left the midfielder needing a brief concussion check.

Fernandez was able to play on and despite that painful interlude, Chelsea eventually took control.

Trevoh Chalobah was fortunate not to concede a farcical penalty when the defender used his hand to stop Sanchez’s pass inside his own area before returning the ball to the ‘keeper.

Sanchez appeared not to have restarted play, instead letting Chalobah take the goal-kick so Burnley’s hopes of a penalty were dashed.

Maresca’s men made the most of that let-off to take the lead with a well-crafted goal in the 37th minute.

Marc Cucurella showed a deft touch to control a high ball into the Burnley area before passing back to Jamie Gittens. Lofting a pin-point cross to the far post, Gittens picked out Neto and he delivered with a superb diving header into the far corner.

Neto’s fourth goal this season was almost followed by another for Chelsea as Liam Delap’s drive forced a save from Martin Dubravka.

Following the break, Neto, picked out by Fernandez’s pass, was inches away from doubling Chelsea’s lead as his fierce blast cannoned into the near post.

Burnley’s best opportunity came when Zian Flemming, unmarked inside the Chelsea area, fired a wild shot that cleared the bar.

Fernandez finally put the result beyond doubt in the 88th minute, capping a flowing move with a clinical close-range finish from Marc Guiu’s pass.

“It was very important to keep the momentum from before the international break. Now we’ll recover our energy and are on to Tuesday,” Maresca added. AFP