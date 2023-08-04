Chelsea sign France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco

LONDON – Chelsea announced on Friday they had signed Axel Disasi from Monaco on a six-year contract, with the French international defender saying that he is “very ambitious” to win titles with the Blues.

The centre-back, who has made 130 appearances in Ligue 1, has been capped four times by France and was part of their squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where they finished as runners-up.

“I am so happy to be here, at this big club,” said the 25-year-old, who joined the Stamford Bridge side in a deal worth a reported €45 million (S$66.1 million).

“I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and I hope to achieve very big things here, to win titles.

“I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious. I can’t wait to feel the energy of the fans.”

The Blues dipped into the market for a centre-back after Wesley Fofana suffered a serious knee injury.

Disasi, who was also linked to Manchester United, is the latest acquisition during the summer transfer window following the signings of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo Gabriel and Diego Moreira.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: “Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage.

“He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea.

“We welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with Mauricio Pochettino and his new teammates in the days ahead.”

New Blues manager Pochettino is overhauling his squad following the club’s worst Premier League season in almost 30 years when they finished 12th in the standings last campaign.

Chelsea have also agreed a deal with fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for £25 million (S$42.6 million) plus add-ons, reports said on Thursday.

Sanchez, who lost his place to Jason Steele during the second half of last season, will offer competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga following the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

It is understood the transfer involves an upfront £25 million payment, with an additional sell-on clause included.

Spain international Sanchez, 25, worked with Chelsea goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts when he was at Brighton. Roberts left for Stamford Bridge in September 2022.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Brighton said to be looking for a £100 million fee.

Pochettino’s men open their new Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on Aug 13. AFP, REUTERS