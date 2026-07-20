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Chelsea sign forward Malard from Manchester United

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July 20 - Chelsea have signed forward Melvine Malard from Manchester United on a four-year contract, the Women's Super League club said on Monday.

• The 26-year-old France international joins Chelsea after three seasons at Manchester United and will be reunited with manager Sonia Bompastor, who coached her at Olympique Lyonnais and guided the club to the Women's Champions League title in 2022.

• Malard joined United in 2023 and went on to register 21 goal contributions in 57 appearances across her tenure. She also helped the club lift the Women's FA Cup in her debut season.

• A regular in the France squad, Malard has earned 41 caps and scored 14 international goals, representing her country at both Euro 2022 and Euro 2025.

• "My objective is to become better every single day and to win trophies. I know Chelsea always have that as an objective and I have that ambition too," she said in a statement. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.